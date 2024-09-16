TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

TRRVF stock opened at $71.14 on Monday. TerraVest Industries has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

