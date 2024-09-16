TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.
TerraVest Industries Stock Performance
TRRVF stock opened at $71.14 on Monday. TerraVest Industries has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65.
About TerraVest Industries
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TerraVest Industries
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Moderna’s Recent Drop: 4 Reasons Bulls See Opportunity
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Undervalued Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore Right Now
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- The Analyst Edge: How to Use Expert Opinions
Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.