Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.2% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $30,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,051,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,966 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,959,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $981,443,000 after purchasing an additional 412,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.2 %

TSLA stock opened at $230.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $734.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

