TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

TGTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

TGTX opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.58. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.17 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The company had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,501,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $22,420,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $18,362,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $10,423,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $8,698,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

