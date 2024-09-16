Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Short Interest Update

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the August 15th total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tharimmune Price Performance

Tharimmune stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 216,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,429. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. Tharimmune has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $142.50.

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tharimmune Company Profile

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

