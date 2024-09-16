The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Up 46.5% in August

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the August 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

In other The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,092,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,368,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,093 shares of company stock valued at $43,656. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 34,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE GCV opened at $4.09 on Monday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

