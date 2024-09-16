The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Target Price to $131.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.36.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.65. 430,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,675. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,956,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,532,000 after buying an additional 192,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,007,000 after purchasing an additional 237,347 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,957,000 after purchasing an additional 122,207 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,118,000 after buying an additional 56,989 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.