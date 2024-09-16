The Root Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.31 Million (ROOT)

The Root Network (ROOT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. The Root Network has a total market capitalization of $23.16 million and $4.31 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Root Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, The Root Network has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000074 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

The Root Network Profile

The Root Network was first traded on February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The Root Network’s official message board is linktr.ee/futureverse.

Buying and Selling The Root Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.02186112 USD and is down -9.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $4,129,089.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

