The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 456,300 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 392,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 325.9 days.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Sage Group stock remained flat at $12.86 on Monday. 33 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

