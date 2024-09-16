The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 456,300 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 392,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 325.9 days.
The Sage Group Stock Performance
Shares of The Sage Group stock remained flat at $12.86 on Monday. 33 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $16.50.
About The Sage Group
