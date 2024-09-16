The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Position Boosted by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,274 shares during the period. The Taiwan Fund comprises approximately 10.3% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Taiwan Fund were worth $120,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,309,000 after acquiring an additional 51,086 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the first quarter worth $991,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in The Taiwan Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 854,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after buying an additional 17,096 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 662,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 119,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period.

The Taiwan Fund Price Performance

Shares of TWN opened at $42.95 on Monday. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $41.09.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

