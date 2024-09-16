The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the August 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 89.1 days.

The Weir Group Trading Up 7.4 %

WEIGF stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

