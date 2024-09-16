Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Up 8.7% This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $407.37 million and approximately $24.00 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00040279 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013724 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,682,979,796 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

