Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 239,996 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,996 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $77,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,425,000 after buying an additional 1,873,537 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1,557.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,834,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after buying an additional 1,724,014 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,693,000. Finally, Loews Corp purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,505,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TALO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.31.

Talos Energy Price Performance

NYSE TALO opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $549.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Talos Energy

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 300,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $3,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,972,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,107,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,069,000 shares of company stock worth $22,510,130 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

