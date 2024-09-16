Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 75,576 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,576 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.45% of Garrett Motion worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 34.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,257,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,442 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 7,485,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,387,000 after purchasing an additional 156,838 shares during the period. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $24,188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 13.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 144,576 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial dropped their price target on Garrett Motion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

GTX stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.15. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $10.16.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $37,827.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,337,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,647,353.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Garrett Motion news, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $122,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at $471,659.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $37,827.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,337,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,647,353.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.