Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 1.6 %

BKNG opened at $3,932.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,767.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3,709.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,144.32.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,064.21.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

