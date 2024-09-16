Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 6,783 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 94.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.1 %

KHC opened at $35.59 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.