Threshold Price Tops $0.0209 (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Threshold has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $208.88 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009387 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013724 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,793.48 or 1.00025230 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02110789 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $5,528,521.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.