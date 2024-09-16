thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.84

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €2.84 ($3.16) and last traded at €2.89 ($3.22), with a volume of 3469070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €2.98 ($3.31).

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.23.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

Featured Stories

