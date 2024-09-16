Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Short Interest Up 15.0% in August

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,800 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 191,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,198.0 days.

Toho Price Performance

Shares of TKCOF remained flat at $38.90 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 287. Toho has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50.

Toho Company Profile

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.

