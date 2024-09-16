TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

TOMZ stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,304. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.