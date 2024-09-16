TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Update

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

TomTom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TMOAY remained flat at $2.64 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. TomTom has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.12.

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

