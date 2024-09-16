TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Update

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
TomTom Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TMOAY remained flat at $2.64 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. TomTom has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.12.
TomTom Company Profile
