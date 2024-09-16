Toncoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.62 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.45 or 0.00009419 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $18.62 billion and approximately $216.24 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013695 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,923.82 or 1.00064387 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007600 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,923,508 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,882,562.333694 with 2,533,037,105.2367263 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.53007068 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 554 active market(s) with $243,701,520.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

