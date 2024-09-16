Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,903,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 34,202 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $76.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

