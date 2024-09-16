Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $257.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $258.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.67.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

