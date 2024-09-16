Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,643 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.46 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.