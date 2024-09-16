Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.19, for a total transaction of C$75,114.00.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TIH traded up C$1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$128.97. The company had a trading volume of 134,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,896. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$100.81 and a 12 month high of C$135.53. The firm has a market cap of C$10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$123.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.11. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank set a C$136.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$137.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$137.13.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

