Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 4,704 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $265,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $5,210,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 148,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

