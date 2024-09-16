Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 5.2% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 183,083 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,397,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,184,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,946,000 after buying an additional 834,005 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 7,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $80.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $80.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $647.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 934,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $74,215,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 610,843,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,610,048.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 934,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $74,215,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 610,843,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,610,048.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,203,360 shares of company stock valued at $788,678,803 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.