TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTE shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $67.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.27.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

