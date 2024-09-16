Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in August

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,400 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the August 15th total of 338,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,434.0 days.

Toyota Tsusho Stock Performance

Shares of Toyota Tsusho stock remained flat at $16.11 on Monday. Toyota Tsusho has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $62.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77.

Toyota Tsusho Company Profile

Toyota Tsusho Corporation engages in the metals, parts and logistics, mobility, machinery, energy and project, chemicals and electronics, and food and consumer services businesses worldwide. It provides automotive steel sheets and non-ferrous metals; metal products; non-ferrous metal ingots, materials, and products; rare earth and metal resources; parts; logistics services; tire and wheel assembly services; and automotive interior and exterior parts and accessories, as well as operates technoparks and recycles waste metals and other materials.

