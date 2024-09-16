Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in August

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,400 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the August 15th total of 338,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,434.0 days.
Toyota Tsusho Stock Performance
Shares of Toyota Tsusho stock remained flat at $16.11 on Monday. Toyota Tsusho has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $62.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77.
Toyota Tsusho Company Profile
