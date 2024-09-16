Traders Buy High Volume of Bath & Body Works Put Options (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 37,996 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 549% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,859 put options.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,572,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,798. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,458,000 after buying an additional 1,102,124 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 15.8% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,315,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,399 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $113,995,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $101,669,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,088,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,564,000 after buying an additional 189,889 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

