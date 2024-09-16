Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 553,100 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 429,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,531.0 days.
Transcontinental Stock Performance
Shares of TCLAF remained flat at $12.35 during trading hours on Monday. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89.
Transcontinental Company Profile
