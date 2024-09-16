Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 553,100 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 429,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,531.0 days.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Shares of TCLAF remained flat at $12.35 during trading hours on Monday. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

