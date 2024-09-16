TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $103.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

TRU opened at $100.39 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $100.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

In other TransUnion news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,837.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $239,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,710.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at $686,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $2,665,257 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,910,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 234,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,108,000 after buying an additional 2,306,596 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TransUnion by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,316,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,288,000 after acquiring an additional 572,121 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

