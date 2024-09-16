Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Update

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trevena in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,207. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. Trevena has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -32.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.61% of Trevena at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

