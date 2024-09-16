Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Trevena from $225.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $5.95 on Friday. Trevena has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.25) by $9.02. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Trevena will post -32.25 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.61% of Trevena at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

