TRON 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $309.91 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $10.65 billion and approximately $309.91 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001082 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000605 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000528 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.
TRON Coin Profile
TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,689,955,036 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling TRON
