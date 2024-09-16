Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) Insider Sells £461,940.40 in Stock

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) insider Hanno Damm sold 214,856 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total value of £461,940.40 ($604,080.55).

Trustpilot Group Stock Performance

Shares of TRST opened at GBX 222.65 ($2.91) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.23. The stock has a market cap of £928.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7,616.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 205.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 205.27. Trustpilot Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 81.50 ($1.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 239.50 ($3.13).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TRST. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Trustpilot Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.

