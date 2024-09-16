Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 114,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 335,253 shares.The stock last traded at $1.36 and had previously closed at $1.37.
Tuya Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $660.75 million, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.
Tuya Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
Institutional Trading of Tuya
Tuya Company Profile
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
