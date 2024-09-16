Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 114,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 335,253 shares.The stock last traded at $1.36 and had previously closed at $1.37.

Tuya Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $660.75 million, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

Tuya Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional Trading of Tuya

Tuya Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Tuya during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tuya in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tuya by 139.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 243,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Tuya by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 952,100 shares in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Further Reading

