U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $44.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

