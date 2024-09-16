U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Update

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

GROW remained flat at $2.58 during trading on Monday. 44,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.83. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned about 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.