UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2024

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UDR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

UDR Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.06. 412,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,913. UDR has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

