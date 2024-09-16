UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UDR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.06. 412,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,913. UDR has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

