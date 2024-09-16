UIL Limited (LON:UTL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

UIL Stock Performance

Shares of UTL stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.26) on Monday. UIL has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134 ($1.75). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 105.31. The company has a market cap of £80.41 million, a P/E ratio of -343.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Durhager acquired 11,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £12,519.15 ($16,371.32). 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

