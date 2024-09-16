Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.00

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 2368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Ukrproduct Group Trading Down 33.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £793,400.00, a PE ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.93.

About Ukrproduct Group

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

