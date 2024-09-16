United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) is Renaissance Technologies LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,174,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the period. United Therapeutics accounts for about 1.2% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $692,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $339.12 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $366.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.95.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $84,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $84,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total transaction of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,350.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,522 shares of company stock worth $37,671,474. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.36.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

