Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,353,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Universal during the 1st quarter worth $12,273,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 17.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 161,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,156 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Stock Performance

Shares of UVV opened at $52.45 on Monday. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $44.40 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Universal Announces Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $597.05 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

