USDB 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.30 Million (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One USDB token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC on major exchanges. USDB has a market capitalization of $261.54 million and $9.30 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDB has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 261,641,645 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 261,631,861.74352473. The last known price of USDB is 0.99693487 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $8,561,797.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

