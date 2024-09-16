Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $257.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $258.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.67.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

