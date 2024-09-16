Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Sells 1,077 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $50.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.24.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

