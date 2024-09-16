Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $221.00

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $221.00 and last traded at $221.00, with a volume of 413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $220.53.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

