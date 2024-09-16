Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Financial Perspectives Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Financial Perspectives Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.0% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,599,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $195.81 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $196.27. The company has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.56 and a 200-day moving average of $183.56.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.