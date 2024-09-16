Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.43

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.43 and last traded at $83.41, with a volume of 344432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.32.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

